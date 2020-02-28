Nampa man pleads 'no contest' in hospital stabbing

Ramiro Garcia, 28, was charged with attacking his wife inside the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus in Ontario.

ONTARIO, Ore. — A Nampa man accused of repeatedly stabbing his wife at a hospital in Ontario pleaded "no contest" to two felony charges Wednesday.

Ramiro Garcia, 28, was arrested in November after the attack, which happened in the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. The suspect had been brought to the hospital by family members because he was "freaking out," according to police.

Prosecutors say Garcia stabbed his wife multiple times while inside the Ontario hospital, and tried to attack another person. The 28-year-old woman was airlifted to the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment with severe injuries.

Garcia pled "no contest" entered the pleas to unlawful use of a weapon and attempt to commit a class A felony. Additional charges of attempted murder, criminal mischief, and a separate count of attempt to commit a Class A felony were dropped.

Under a "no contest" plea, a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict them. It is treated the same as a guilty plea within the court system.