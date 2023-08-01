Nampa man killed in motorcycle crash

Police said a 62-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a collision between a motorcycle and Toyota pickup in Caldwell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 62-year-old Nampa man was killed Wednesday morning in a collision between a motorcycle and Toyota pickup, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the man was headed east on Caldwell Boulevard while riding a Honda motorcycle at the time of the crash. A Toyota Tacoma, traveling north on South 5th Avenue, stopped at a stop sign, but "failed to yield to through traffic" on Cleveland Boulevard when the collision occurred.

The Nampa man died at the scene of the crash, ISP's news release said. He was not wearing a helmet.

The Toyota's driver – a 35-year-old Ontario man, and the passenger – a 28-year-old Caldwell woman, did not have to be transported from the scene Wednesday. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened around 11:37 a.m. Wednesday. The incident remains under investigation.

