Nampa man killed in head-on crash with semi

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Thursday afternoon when his pickup hit an oncoming semi truck.

The crash happened at 2:12 p.m. on Karcher Road near South Indiana Avenue in Canyon County.

According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old Nampa man was headed west on Karcher when he crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane. The pickup crashed head-on into a Freightliner semi hauling two trailers.

The driver of the pickup, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The semi driver, a 30-year-old man from Colorado, was not hurt.