CANYON COUNTY - A Nampa man has died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision involving his pickup and a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 20 east of Parma.

It happened at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police say Quincy Belanger, 44, of Nampa, was heading west in a 2005 Ford F-350 pulling a flatbed trailer, and Anthony Carson, 52, of Caldwell, was driving east in a 2015 Kenworth Tractor pulling an empty cattle hauler when Belanger’s truck crossed the center line, striking Carson’s truck head-on.

Police say Belanger was thrown from his vehicle. He was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died.

Carson was not injured.

Both lanes of U.S. 20 were blocked for about 5 ½ hours after the crash.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate.

© 2018 KTVB