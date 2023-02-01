Crash on Banks Lowman Road kills Nampa man, injures two women

The man died at the scene and two people were taken to the hospital after a van struck an SUV Tuesday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash along the Banks Lowman Road in Boise County took the life of a 68-year-old Nampa man, Idaho State Police said Tuesday night.

The man was a passenger in an SUV driven by a 72-year-old woman. According to ISP, the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a van driven by a 23-year-old Boise woman at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. The SUV went off the road and into an embankment.

The man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the SUV was flown to the hospital. A ground ambulance crew took the van driver to the hospital..

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, police said.

The Banks Lowman road was blocked for more than two hours after the crash, which remains under investigation by ISP.

