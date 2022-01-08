Nampa man killed after pickup goes off Highway 55 and into river

The crash occurred Friday afternoon in Boise County.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash near Horseshoe Bend has killed a man from Nampa.

Idaho State Police said early Saturday that the 39-year-old man was driving north on Idaho Highway 55 just before 4 p.m. Friday when his pickup went off the road and went into the Payette River.

The driver died at the scene.

Police said the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Next of kin have been notified. However, the driver's name has not yet been released.

The highway was blocked for about 7 1/2 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP continues to investigate.

