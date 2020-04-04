Nampa man dies in crash near Wilder

The 55-year-old Nampa man failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Idaho State Police.

WILDER, Idaho — A 55-year-old Nampa man died on Friday after crashing into another vehicle near Wilder, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said Jose A. Flores Nazario was driving westbound on Upper Pleasant Ridge Road in a 1997 Subaru Legacy. He then tried to drive through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and a northbound 1995 Kenworth truck, which was driven by a 43-year-old Washington driver, crashed into him.

Flores Nazario died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

Idaho State Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.