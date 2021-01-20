3 firefighters hurt in fire at Nampa storage company

The building and its contents is a total loss, fire officials said.

NAMPA, Idaho — Three firefighters were hurt after a storage facility caught fire and became engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

The three-alarm fire happened at North King Storage at 405 North Kings Road in Nampa.

According to Nampa Fire, a large building was already fully involved when crews arrived.

Firefighters from Caldwell Fire and Meridian Fire responded to help, and the crews were ultimately able to knock down the flames and get the blaze under control.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials say, including one who needed treatment at a local hospital. That firefighter was released the same day.