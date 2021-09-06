Sewer rates could take a big jump in Nampa this fall

Sewer rates could be going up by nearly 17% in the city.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa residents will have a chance to weigh in on several proposed utility rate increases at a public hearing on Tuesday evening.

The City of Nampa sent out an invite to the community to comment on the proposed increases beginning at 6:30 p.m. MT Tuesday at Nampa City Hall.



In May 2018, Nampa residents approved a sewer bond to fund improvements to the city's wastewater treatment plant. The next part of the public-funded plan calls for an increase in residential sewer rates that would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021, if approved by the city council. Sewer rates are estimated to increase by 16.75%, or approximately $6.02 per month.

Also under consideration, development customers may expect increases to domestic water and wastewater hookup fees and the residential erosion control permit fee beginning Oct. 1, 2021. This also requires council approval.

For more information, regarding class and proposed fees, click here.



There are various options to submit public testimony:

• In-person testimony at Nampa City Hall on Sept. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Virtual testimony to comment via Teams platform at council meeting (must sign up by noon on Sept. 7 through Clerk's office).

• Additional options may be available by calling the Clerk's office at (208) 468-5426.





