Nampa Patriot Day event mark 19 years after 9/11 attacks

NAMPA, Idaho — Today marks 19 years since the September 11th attacks.



In New York City, people gathered at the September 11th Memorial Plaza for a solemn ceremony to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.



Tonight, double beams of light will be turned on to evoke the fallen Twin Towers.



President Trump attended a 9/11 ceremony this morning at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was shortened and closed to the public.



There are lot of events across the country today to mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The first was a moment of silence at 6:45 a.m. -- the time when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.



Ceremonies will continue throughout the day, including here in Idaho. But they will look a little different than in past years due to the pandemic.

In Nampa, the community joined the Nampa Fire and Police departments at a Patriot Day event at 8 this morning.



The annual ceremony is held to honor and remember those who died serving their community on September 11, 2001.



Nampa Fire Captain Frank Beauvais emceed the event and firefighter and paramedic Matt Smith served as bell ringer. The invocation and closing prayer were given by Nampa Police Chaplain Andy Satta.



The ceremony included taps being played during the raising of the flag by Larre' Robertson, a member of Bugles Across America.

The flag was presented by Nampa Fire and Police Honor Guards, followed by “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. The ceremony includes the Ringing of the Last Alarm, a tradition in fire departments when there's a line of duty death.



"Although our communities and this great country are in the middle of difficult trials and uncertainty, we vowed to "Never Forget," and that includes even during a pandemic,” said Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter.

He said this was an opportunity to show our appreciation to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and for those who continue serving as everyday heroes to protect our freedoms and way of life.