NAMPA, Idaho — A wreck into a power pole in Nampa cut off power to hundreds of customers Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 400 block of 6th Street North at about 6 a.m., police say. The impact knocked down the power pole, bringing power lines down with it.

The driver involved in the crash wasn't hurt, officials say. Officers are on scene now.

According to Idaho Power, a total of 413 customers in the area are without power. Crews are working to get the lines back up, and estimated electricity will be restored by about 7:30 a.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates.