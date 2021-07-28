Nampa cheese factory opens new employee facility and cheese shop

Lactalis American Group says the new additions are a big way to give back to their employees.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa cheese production facility is going the extra mile to attract and retain employees with a new million-dollar employee facility and exclusive cheese shop.

The new additions at Lactalis American Group are a big way the cheesemaker is giving back to their employees.

The improvements come as many Treasure Valley business owners grapple with how they want to recruit and keep employees in the midst of a worker shortage.

Idaho Governor Brad Little and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling joined company officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

Kling said companies who give back to their employees are important to the community.

"The employees, how much they give back to our community is so important and then the companies, giving to their employees, that their employees are taken care of is also, so we appreciate them all," Kling said.

The cheese shop features more than 30 cheeses from across the world offered to employees at 60 to 70 percent off the retail price. Alongside many household favorites, employees will now enjoy exclusive access to President Comté and Emmental Swiss, Société Roquefort, and others not otherwise accessible locally.

The million-dollar employee facility also provides workers a comfortable place to recharge, grab a snack, and socialize.

The company's corporate headquarters are in Buffalo, New York and manufacturing facilities are located in Idaho, Wisconsin, and New York state.