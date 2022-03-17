New dog park being built on west side of Nampa

The park along Smith Avenue is expected to open in summer of 2023.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa will soon have two dog parks.

The new park will be located on a 9.5-acre site on Smith Avenue between Middleton and Midway roads. Nampa leaders and people from around the city celebrated groundbreaking Thursday afternoon.

Park features will include paved walking trails, a parking lot, misting water stations, open greenspace, a dog exercise area and a separate area for small dogs.

"I remember the first time I looked at the design of this dog park, and I thought, 'well, I'm jealous, I don't have a dog.' This is amazing. I want to come, because it's a beautiful, beautiful design," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, who has since gotten a dog. "I'm excited."

The City of Nampa opened its first dog park, Amity Dog Park, in 2009. That's near East Amity Ave. and South Kings Rd. as Nampa's population continued to grow and hundreds of people used that park each day, the city decided to move forward with construction of another dog park.

The new park on Smith Ave. has not yet been named. It's expected to open for public use by the summer of 2023. The cost of the park is estimated at $2.3 million. Park impact fees are funding the construction.

