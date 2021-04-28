Nampa celebrates Arbor Day with tree plantings

Arbor Day is on Friday, but the City of Nampa got started early this year.

It's a day that encourages people and groups like the City of Nampa to plant trees.



"Arbor Day is a really important day for us, it's kind of like the Christmas for our forestry department. We look forward to it, we put a lot of planning and effort into it. And even without it being required for the Tree City USA designation, we love doing tree plantings," said city forester Adam Mancini.

Arbor Day is normally celebrated on the final Friday of April.



But three Canadian red chokecherry trees were planted on the Nampa Recreation Center grounds Wednesday with the help of children from the rec center and forestry staff.