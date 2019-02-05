NAMPA, Idaho — They say cats have nine lives, well, a Nampa cat shelter apparently has multiple lives as well.

Canyon County Pet Haven was at risk of being shut down if it couldn’t raise $10,000 for a new roof, but thanks to Dennis Dillon they will know get a new roof for their haven.

KTVB first reported about the cat shelter and adoption center on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours after the story aired, multiple community members and roofing companies reached out, offering to help Canyon County Pet Haven.

One of those people was Dennis Dillon - CEO and founder of several auto dealerships in the Treasure Valley - who asked Gem State Roofing Owner Jeff Flynn to assess the shelter’s roof Wednesday morning. After seeing the story on KTVB Tuesday, Dillon volunteered to cover the costs for the shelter’s new roof.

“I've been working for Mr. Dillion since the early '90s,” Flynn said. “He's very much into stepping up with the community when things like this need to be taken care of and we're going to get the roof system handled and hopefully everyone's happy at the end of the day.”

Dillon tells KTVB, he and his family are big cat and dog lovers and that's why he wanted to get involved after he saw the cat shelter's story.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Idaho Gives 2019, from the Boise block party to how to help nonprofits

Canyon County Pet Haven says they've also received a number of calls and emails from people offering to help cover the costs of materials or just wanting to support them in general. Officials added that they appreciate the outpouring support, and thanked everyone who has reached out.

Gem State Roofing will start work on the roof next week.

PREVIOUS: Idaho Gives: Nampa cat shelter at risk of being shut down without funding for a new roof









