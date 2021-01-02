Nampa, Caldwell reopen buildings, city services to the public

Here's what's reopening in Nampa: • Nampa City Hall at 411 3rd Street South - The Clerk's office will continue processing passports by appointment only. The Clerk's office will assist customers with license and permit applications in person, by visiting their website or calling (208) 468-5415. •Nampa's utility billing office at 401 3rd Street South - Will resume normal office hours of M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1. Customers are encouraged to make payments using touchless options: online , over the phone (208-468-5711), through the mail or at a drop box located in the parking lot near 4th Street.

Caldwell city buildings will reopen to the public on Feb. 1



Caldwell officials have decided that city buildings can reasonably open to the public and continue to preserve the health and safety of both the public and city employees.



Enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures will remain in place for all city buildings. Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be provided. City officials encourage the public to practice physical distancing when inside city buildings.



At this time, public meetings will remain virtual. To sign up to testify at a public hearing, please follow the link.



To sign up for a notification when your priority group will be ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the Southwest District Health website.



Caldwell Library is making some changes:

• The library will remain closed for browsing until further notice

• Curbside pickup and computer appointments will continue as is

• Contactless delivery options are being added

• Patrons can come to the east entrance of the library to speak with a librarian about retrieving items, placing holds, applying for a library card, and general questions

• Returned materials will still be subject to a 5-day quarantine before being checked in

• The number of mobile hotspots available for checkout has been increased

• Programs will remain virtual