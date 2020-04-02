Nampa Bicycle Project looks to expand, seeks support from community

The group is hosting a public launch meeting on Saturday at the Nampa Public Library.

NAMPA, Idaho — A group of cyclists in the Nampa area are working to get more people on bicycles, and they're hoping to find support from members of the community.

The Nampa Bicycle Project got to work in November 2018, refurbishing donated bicycles and making them available to people in need of a low-cost transportation or healthy activity option.

According the group, they've accomplished a lot in just over a year, forging partnerships with Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, the Boise Bicycle Project, Rolling H Cycles, Cafferty's Cyclery, and Republic Services.

The group also secured a $2,600 start-up grant from the Treasure Valley Clean Cities Coalition.

Since starting up the group has given away more than 100 bicycles to adults and youth through referrals from various nonprofits, including the Salvation Army, Lighthouse Rescue Mission and Snake River Elementary School's Family Resource Center.

"The Nampa Bicycle Project wants to expand its impact by holding social bicycle rides, events, and developing its youth mentorship program but to do this will take more involvement and support from the Nampa community," the group said in a news release.

The public is invited to a "Launch the Nampa Bicycle Project" meeting on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. at the Nampa Public Library, room 203.

If you are unable to attend and would like know how you can support the organization, contact LaRita Schandorff at (208) 412-6660, bikewalknampa@gmail.com or visit their website.