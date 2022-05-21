Nampa community celebrates 55th annual Parade America

The theme of this year's parade was "Our Great Heritage," and included floats, marching bands, antique cars, and more.

NAMPA, Idaho — People of all ages gathered in Nampa Saturday for the 55th annual Parade America.

The theme of this year's patriotic parade was "Our Great Heritage," and included floats, marching bands, antique cars, and more.

"Parade America is an important tradition in our community and I am so thankful for the volunteers working to make this event possible," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said. "Parade America is a special time to honor America's great heritage and our military members."

Saturday's celebration began at 11 a.m. with a flyover to get the parade underway. The Nampa Chamber of Commerce also hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the parade at the Warhawk Air Museum.

Parade America started near Nampa High School at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue. Floats followed a route on 12th Avenue Road to 7th Street South, to 16th Avenue South, ending at Holly Street and East Colorado Avenue, near Northwest Nazarene University.

"We are having a wonderful day. It's about faith, family, freedom and honoring our military today," Kling told KTVB. "We have such a great community and so many people out to celebrate our nation together."

The annual parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Gage, a resident attending the event for the fifth time, told KTVB Parade America highlights who the Nampa community is.

"It's a wonderful tradition. We're excited that its come back," Gage said. "It's really great to see all the floats, all the entries and just a great celebration of who we are as Nampa."

Registration proceeds from the event go to the Nampa Parade America Committee, Inc. to support putting on the parade in future years.

