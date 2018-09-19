BOISE — A fire devastated the local music scene when it tore through The Knitting Factory Concert House in downtown Boise.

Now, some of the musicians who played there, and the community are coming together to hold a benefit concert to help the people who work there.

The benefit concert is happening Sunday, September 23, at the Mardi Gras.

Organizers told KTVB they are doing this because the owner and the staff have given the music scene in Boise a home and voice, and this is their way of giving back.

The Knitting Factory fire broke out on September 11.

A contractor accidentally started the fire while working on the HVAC system, according to the Boise Fire Department.

The popular concert venue has been shut down since then, which mean employees have been out of work.

Musicians, like Raider Dean and a group of others, have come together to organize an 11-hour benefit concert to help those impacted by this fire.

“This is kind of our way of saying thank you and that they can depend on us when they need help, just like they've done for us so many times,” Dean said.

The benefit concert happens from 1 p.m. until midnight.

It's open to all ages.

Tickets are $10 for 21 and older, and $5 for anyone under 21.

A Paypal account, as well as GoFundMe account has also been set up for anyone who would like to help but can’t attend the concert.

