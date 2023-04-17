Musical acts announced for Western Idaho State Fair

T.I., Smash Mouth, Spin Doctors, Jimmie Allen and more have all been announced as musical acts for this year's Western Idaho State Fair.

BOISE, Idaho — Preparations are already underway for this year's Western Idaho State Fair, and now the musical acts have been announced.

The fair will run from Aug. 18 through Aug. 27 at Expo Idaho in Garden City. The concert series will run from Aug. 21 through Aug. 25. Paid admission to the fair will also cover the concert expenses, with seats in the ICCU Grandstand available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This year, the fair is celebrating 126 years of bringing joy to the Treasure Valley.

The fair will also feature carnival rides, food, competitions, and other attractions as well as the concert series.

The concerts will kick off with T.I. on Aug. 21, followed by Smash Mouth and the Spin Doctors on Aug. 22, Jimmie Allen on Aug. 23, and ends with Bush and Justin Moore on Aug. 25.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., with gates to the concert area opening at 6 p.m.

For a schedule of events, more information, or to purchase advance admission tickets, visit the Western Idaho Fair website here.

