BOISE - Bogus Basin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of summer and family-friendly activities. But after spending millions on renovations to make the recreation area a year-round attraction, it's now a place for people of all ages, especially during its free summer concert series.

This is the first of five concerts in the Music on the Mountain concert series this summer. Families we talked to say they're excited about this because it's a free event that people of all ages can enjoy.

“Oh, it's wonderful, I think it's so neat that they're doing all of this, I mean it's just great,” said Heidi Flippen.

“This is great. We love the music and the atmosphere, there's other kids here,” said Kevin Oldham.

Music on the Mountain is a free concert series featuring multiple bands that play throughout the day.

“Where ever we go, we go with the family, so when we found out about this it was nice knowing this was an option for us,” said Oldham.

“We knew we could bring our picnic, and I think that's neat that you can bring your own food and beverages and that we'd be able to listen to music and just have a nice family day,” said Heidi Flippen.

New this year is more concerts. Last year, there were three days. This year they bumped it up to five. Also new, this is the first summer Bogus Basin has been open as a full recreation area.

“It's been wonderful, I mean it's such a change from what we’ve before, it really looks like it's purpose-built, the lawn has been hugely popular, that patio, our new barbecue out here, there's a non-stop line on it, so it's been wonderful,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson.

Bogus Basin invested $5 million in renovations to make the recreation area open all year round. The new activities include the mountain coaster, a summer tubing hill, a rock climbing wall and even trampolines.

“My first favorite part was jumping on that trampoline and I did backwards ones, I also did frontwards ones, I even did belly ones and knee ones,” said Sawyer Flippen.

“To see the change in just a couple of years and be able to provide the Treasure Valley this asset in the summertime is incredibly rewarding,” said Wilson.

“We're going to come again. I'm sure we'll come more than one more time this summer,” said Heidi Flippen.

The concerts at Bogus Basin are on Saturdays. They start at noon and run until about 6 o'clock. Otherwise, Bogus Basin is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

