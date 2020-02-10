Man killed in crash with milk truck

The collision between the milk truck and a pickup happened east of Murtaugh in Twin Falls County.

MURTAUGH, Idaho — A driver from Murtaugh was killed Thursday night after his pickup truck collided with a milk truck on U.S. 30.

The wreck happened just after 10 p.m. east of Murtaugh, in Twin Falls County.

According to Idaho State Police, 44-year-old Ricardo Solache-Victorino was headed east in a GMC Sierra pickup when he veered over the centerline.

His vehicle hit an oncoming Freightliner semi hauling a milk tanker. Solache-Victorino died from his injuries at the scene.