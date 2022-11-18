Highway 55 closed due to multiple vehicle crash

BOISE, Idaho — A multi-vehicle accident has closed Highway 55, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office, and it is unknown when the road will reopen.
Officers on scene are diverting traffic on the road to side roads, and are advising the public to take Norwood Road or Farm to Market Road to avoid using the highway.
The closure is affecting areas of the highway south of Lake Fork, and the accident is located between Maki Lane and Elk Haven.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
