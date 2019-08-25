ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The north and southbound lanes on Highway 21, near Hilltop Station, are closed down due to a two-vehicle accident that injured multiple people.

Multiple injuries were reported, according to Ada County Dispatch, but officials did not release how many people were injured in the crash.

It is unknown how serious the injuries are.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., according to Ada County Dispatch.

Officials say Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police, Boise Fire Department, Idaho State Police, and Ada County Paramedics are all responding to the crash.

It is unknown how long it will be until both lanes of the highway are reopened.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app