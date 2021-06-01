Watch Live: President Trump speaks at rally near White House protesting election results

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of people headed toward the White House Wednesday morning ahead of protests in support of President Trump and his anticipated speech at the Save America Rally on the Ellipse at 11 a.m. You can watch Trump's speech in the video player above.
Starting around 5 a.m., D.C. Police blocked off roads downtown around Freedom Plaza, heading towards the White House, and nearby streets in all directions.
Pro-Trump rallies began on Tuesday and 11 people were arrested in Washington leading into early Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police).
DC Police arrested 10 people and U.S. Park Police arrested one person, according to DC Police's news release.
People were arrested for the following in Washington on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by DC Police:
- One adult male was arrested and charged with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of an unregistered ammunition
- One adult male was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a rifle or a shotgun outside home or business, Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm, and possession of fireworks.
- Three adult females and one adult male for simple assault
- One adult female for simple assault/possession of a prohibited weapon
- One adult male for assault on a police officer
- One adult male for crossing police line
- One adult male was arrested and charged with no permit.
U.S. Park Police has not released yet why its department made an arrest.
Videos on social media Tuesday did show protesters clash with DC Police and pepper spray did appear to be deployed in two videos taken by Brendan Gutenschwager. The use of pepper spray has not been confirmed by WUSA9.
Pro-Trump rallies for unconfirmed election fraud claims have brought violence to Washington since the end of the 2020 Election that showed President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.
Clashes between opposing protesting groups have also been seen in prior gatherings, but multiple D.C. officials have warned counter-protesters to stay away from downtown to minimize any conflicts.
In a statement released by Bowser's office on Sunday, the mayor said the Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police) will be fully activated and she’s instructed District agencies to create a public safety response.
"I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful," said Bowser in a Tweet on Sunday.
A variety of hotels and restaurants have closed in downtown DC amid news of the protests on Wednesday also.
