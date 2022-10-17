Multi-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead and two in the hospital

The crash occurred Monday morning on Highway 93, near Jerome, according to ISP, and blocked both lanes of traffic for approximately nine hours.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:23 a.m., near milepost 66, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash involved five vehicles and blocked both lanes of traffic for approximately nine hours.

A 41-year-old woman from Hansen was driving southbound in a 2011 Honda Pilot and tried to make a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd., according to ISP, before a 2010 Honda CRV crashed into the back of her vehicle, disabling it in the middle of the lane intersection; the Honda was driven by an 18-year-old man from Shoshone.

Not long after the initial accident, a 76-year-old man from Jerome was driving a 2011 Peterbilt straight truck hauling potatoes and hit the right side of the Honda, causing the driver to move partially into the northbound lane and collided with a 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by a 56-year-old man from Jerome.

Behind the Peterbilt was a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder that police believe was following too closely, as it struck the back end of the truck. The 25-year-old woman driving the Nissan is from Dietrich.

The driver of the Peterbilt died from his injuries at the crash site, and the driver of the Kenworth and Nissan were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

