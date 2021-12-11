Mulch spill blocking onramp to I-84 in Meridian

According to Idaho State Police, a semi truck overturned on the Meridian Road onramp, spilling its cargo.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A crash that spilled a truckload of mulch is blocking access to Interstate 84 in Meridian Friday morning.

The incident happened before 6 a.m. on the Meridian Road onramp to eastbound I-84. According to Idaho State Police, a semi truck overturned on the ramp, spilling its cargo.

A large amount of mulch ended up on the ramp, blocking traffic. Crews are working now to clean up the scene.

One turn lane on the ramp remains blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and expect some delays until the lane is reopened.

Police have not said whether the truck driver was hurt.

"Troopers appreciate motorists patience as crews work to clear the spill," ISP tweeted.

