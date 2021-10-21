Moving hay truck catches fire near Raft River

The truck and triple trailer are a total loss, police say.

RAFT RIVER, Idaho — No one was hurt when trailers full of hay caught fire Wednesday as they were being hauled on Interstate 86.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. on the highway near Raft River. The truck driver told Idaho State Police that he was headed west when a passing trucker notified him over the radio that the hay bales were on fire.

The Rupert man pulled over and tried to put out the fire, police say, but the flames spread too quickly, engulfing all three trailers. The blaze also ignited a small grass fire in the area.

Idaho State Police, Power County Sheriff's deputies, and firefighters from the Power County Fire District, Cassia County Fire District, Declo, and Rockland Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

A farmer working nearby offered up use of his backhoe to help push the hay off the trailers, which spread out the bales and gave firefighters better access.

"Troopers on scene say the farmer's assistance was timely and very helpful in containing the fire," ISP wrote in a release.

The truck and triple trailer is a total loss, police say, but the driver was unhurt.

Westbound I-86 between Exit 21 and Eastbound Coldwater Rest Area remain closed. Check back for updates.

