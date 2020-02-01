VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A pair of mountain lions killed a family pet Tuesday in the Clear Creek area, the Valley County Sheriff's office said.

The attack happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Callendar Road, south of Clear Creek.

The sheriff's office and Idaho Fish and Game officers are working with a local houndsman to track the lions.

Residents of the area urged to keep their pets and young children inside, especially after dark.

According to officials, the mountain lions are believed to be around the back side of Clear Creek, Skunk Creek, Goslin, and Gold Dust areas.

Anyone who spots the mountain lions is asked to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 382-5160.

Tuesday's attack comes after a series of attacks by mountain lions on family pets in the Wood River Valley over the course of a week late last month.

