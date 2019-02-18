KETCHUM, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says someone found a mountain lion hiding under a car in Ketchum.

According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies were called to the Hemingway condos on Picabo Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Idaho Fish and Game officers arrived and tried to coax the animal away from the area. It did leave evidence of fresh deer kills nearby so it is likely the mountain lion will remain close by.

The sheriff's office urges people who live around there to be cautious.