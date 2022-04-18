Mountain lion spotted within Hailey city limits, house cats reported missing

Fish and Game biologists are concerned that the mountain lion is becoming habituated to living within the community.

HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey residents have been reporting a large mountain lion sighted within city limits, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG).

Residents have also reported missing domestic cats. No incidents involving dogs or domestic livestock have been reported.

IDFG will deploy a trap in an effort to remove the mountain lion from city limits.

IDFG biologists are concerned that the mountain lion is becoming habituated to living within the community. Presenting concerns for residents and pet safety. IDFG encourages residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially during morning and evening hours.

IDFG said that residents should check the area surrounding their homes and outbuildings to ensure that there are no areas where a mountain lion could hide or bed down. Shed doors should be closed and secured and areas under decks should be closed off.

"We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey,” said Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers. "Our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is to encourage mountain lions to live in wild habitats, outside of our communities."

Garbage bins should also be secured to keep wildlife from accessing to food items. While mountain lions do not typically eat residential garbage, garbage can attract other animals like skunks, raccoons and feral and outdoor cats, all of which are potential prey for mountain lions.

Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

Never run away from a mountain lion. The lion's instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as a potential prey.

Never turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don't scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

Back away slowly while maintaining eye contact

People should consider caring safety equipment such as bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and a flashlight if walking in the dark

If attacked, fight back

