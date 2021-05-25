Idaho Fish and Game officials are warning the public to be on the lookout for mountain lions seen roaming in neighborhoods.

BOISE, Idaho — People in the Wood River Valley are being told to watch out for wildlife after a mountain lion was recently spotted.



Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of mountain lion sightings in Ketchum and Sun Valley.



Most report seeing a female mountain lion with two kittens, but some reports are about a single adult mountain lion.



Most of the sightings are in neighborhoods within city limits. Some are during daytime hours, which officials say is not typical behavior.

So far, there have been no reports of conflicts between lions and people or pets.

Residents are urged to be vigilant of their surroundings when outside. Parents should supervise children when playing outdoors. Pet owners should keep their pets on a leash.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not turn away and run.



Stay calm, slowly back away while still facing the animal, and make yourself look as big as possible.

