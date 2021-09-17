Mountain Home Walmart to close for deep cleaning

According to a spokesperson for Walmart, the Walmart on American Legion Boulevard in Mountain Home will close on Sept. 17 and reopen on Sept. 19.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Walmart in Mountain Home will be closed while cleaning crews deep clean and sanitize the store.

According to a spokesperson for Walmart, the Walmart on American Legion Boulevard in Mountain Home will close on Sept. 17 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Sept. 19.

A third-party cleaning party will clean and sanitize the building because Walmart is an essential business in the community and the cleaning will help health officials who are working to stem the tide of the pandemic.

"Everything we're doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," Lauren Willis, the communication director Walmart in the West.

Willis added that Walmart will follow CDC guidance, including having vaccinated people wearing masks while indoors.

To encourage getting employees to get vaccinated, Walmart is allowing them to get vaccinated at the store or their own pharmacy, on or off the clock. If employees go elsewhere, Walmart will give them two hours of paid leave to get it and give them all a $150 bonus and three days of paid leave, in case they have any reaction to the vaccine.

"These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we've put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers," Willis wrote. "We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."

