Mountain Home unveils new monument for veterans

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — This Fourth of July, Mountain Home unveiled a new monument to honor all the past and present men and women who have served our country.

Mountain Home residents, local businesses, and the county veteran service officer all pitched in to make this tribute to America's veterans happen.

"We have funded a monument to represent the freedom that we have today and memorialize the fact that we are a free country and we respect our veterans highly with everything that they have done for us we are honored today to have those veterans here and have them speak in a country that is free because fo them," Elmore County Commissioner Bud Corbus said.