Mountain Home police chief on paid administrative leave

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner is on paid administrative leave.

Mayor Rich Sykes confirmed the news to KTVB on Thursday morning. The mayor said he could not give the reason for the action, other than to say it’s an “HR issue.”

There is no interim chief. Three Mountain Home Police lieutenants, each of their own divisions, are reporting directly to the mayor while Chief Conner is on leave.

Conner comes to Mountain Home from Belen, New Mexico, where he served as Chief of Police for more than two years.

KTVB is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as we can.

