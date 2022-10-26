Mountain Home police chief Conner removed from post

Scott Conner had been with Mountain Home's police department since December 2018.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — After more than 3 1/2 years as Mountain Home Chief of Police, Scott Conner is no longer the chief.

Mayor Rich Sykes "unappointed" Conner effective Wednesday with the unanimous consent of the city council, according to a letter written by Sykes and sent out as a news release from the city attorney.

"While we thank him for his service to the City, the City believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department," Sykes said in his letter.

Conner was appointed Mountain Home police chief in 2018, after serving as police chief for more than two years in Belen, New Mexico.

Sykes confirmed in early October that Conner had been placed on paid administrative leave. At the time, Sykes gave no reason; he said it was an "HR issue."

Three Mountain Home Police lieutenants have been reporting directly to the mayor.

Watch more Local News: