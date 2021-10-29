Threatening social media post from Florida leads Mountain Home junior high, high school to close Friday

All other schools in the Mountain Home School District will be in lockdown, according to Superintendent James Gilbert.

Classes are canceled Friday at Mountain Home High School and Mountain Home Junior High, according to Mountain Home School District superintendent James Gilbert.

The cancellation is due to a threat made against Mountain Home Junior High, but school was canceled at the high school because of its proximity to the junior high and the overlap the district has in students who attend both buildings, Gilbert said in a letter sent early on Friday morning.

The junior high is the only traditional junior high in the district.

Police are actively investigating the threat, Gilbert said.

According to the Mountain Home Police Department, the investigation into the school threat when a post on Snapchat made violent threats towards "JHS" started spreading on social media. The investigation found that the post started popping up around the country within the last week, triggering investigations in Idaho, California and Florida.

Police said an arrest has been made in Florida in connection to the social post.

Mountain Home police do not believe there is any credible threat to the public at this time.

All other schools will be in lockdown in the district. It is up to parents if they want to send kids to school or not.

"I encourage you to talk with your children about the situation and to reach out to me with any questions you might have," Gilbert wrote.

Police said the schools closed out of an abundance of caution and to ensure students' safety during the investigation. The Mountain Home Police Department said the case has been closed.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: