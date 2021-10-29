Mountain Home junior high, high school closed Friday

All other schools in the Mountain Home School District will be in lockdown, according to Superintendent James Gilbert.

Classes are cancelled Friday at Mountain Home High School and Mountain Home Junior High, according to Mountain Home School District superintendent James Gilbert.

The cancellation is due to a threat made against Mountain Home Junior High, but school was cancelled at the high school because of its proximity to the junior high and the overlap the district has in students who attend both buildings, Gilbert said in a letter sent early in Friday morning.

The junior high is the only traditional junior high in the district.

Police are actively investigating the threat, Gilbert said.

All other schools will be in lockdown in the district. It is up to parents if they want to send kids to school or not.

"I encourage you to talk with your children about the situation and to reach out to me with any questions you might have," Gilbert wrote.

Mountain Home Junior High is at 1600 E 6th S Street and Mountain Home High School is located at 300 S 11th E.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

