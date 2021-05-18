Explosion occurs near Simplot grain silos in Mountain Home

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An explosion occurred at the Simplot grain silos in Mountain Home on Tuesday afternoon.

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead told KTVB that an explosion did occur in the area surrounding the silos. He did not say whether any injuries occurred.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway and the sheriff said more information will become available once the investigation is complete.

Mountain Home Simplot grain silo explosion 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6