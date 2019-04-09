BOISE, Idaho — On Aug. 24, 52-year-old Gregg Davis went to Bogus Basin for the Boise Mountain Bike Festival with some friends.

Davis wrecked twice that day. He said the first wreck wasn't a big deal.

"I kinda dusted it off and got back up," said Davis. "I kept going and thought I was fine."

But Davis' second crash was life-changing. He flew over his handlebars and landed on his neck.

"I immediately knew I couldn't move my legs," he said.

Bogus Basin Ski Patrol transported Davis to the tennis courts, where a helicopter took him to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for immediate surgery.

The accident paralyzed Davis from the waist down.

"I fractured the C2 in my neck, the T3 and T4 in my back," he said. "I cracked my sternum...one rib high and two low."

"I get to wear this for an extended period of time," Davis said, as he smiled and pointed to his neck brace.

"Initially had a lot of anger and [asked] 'why me?' and all that, which you'd expect anyone going through this to have," Davis said. "You don't think of all the consequences from an injury like this until you sit down and think about it.

"[My wife] has been a trooper and my daughters are obviously a little scared," he added.

In hindsight, Davis would have done things different.

"Maybe after that first fall I wasn't right," he said. "I should've taken it easier."

Despite the injury, things are falling into place for Davis. He was accepted into Craig Hospital in Denver, which is world-renowned rehabilitation center for spine and brain injuries.

"The availability to get in there is very limited," he said. "So we're blessed to be able to have that opportunity."

Davis may have lost his ability to walk, but he's more focused on the things he still has.

"I can still live - I'm alive," he said. "I have a brain and use of my arms at this point."

September is Spinal Cord Awareness Month. Davis hopes his experience will serve as a teaching point.

"Hopefully someday when I'm fully recovered from this I can go out and improve education on preventing these types of things from happening," he said. "Maybe someone else will see this and benefit from it."

Davis said that he will have to purchase a medical flight in order to get to Craig Hospital in Denver.

Anyone interested in helping Davis and his family acclimate to their new lifestyle can visit their gofundme page.