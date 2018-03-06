LOWMAN, Idaho - A Middleton man died Saturday night after he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 17.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on the highway - which is also known as Banks-Lowman Road - west of Lowman.

Police say Michael Madison, 28, was riding his Honda motorcycle east on the highway when he veered off the right shoulder and was thrown from the bike.

He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Madison was wearing a helmet, police said.

