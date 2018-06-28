BOISE -- Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help after a motorcycle rider was hit and injured along Interstate 84 Thursday.

The collision happened around noon on the westbound side of the interstate near Black Cat overpass. Police say the motorcycle rider had stopped on the shoulder and was working on his motorcycle when he was struck.

The injured man's name and current condition have not yet been released.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or say the motorcycle rider before the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call 208-846-7550.



