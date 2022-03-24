x
Motorcycle rider killed in Canyon County collision

The rider was attempting to pass another vehicle when he crashed into a Volvo turning left across traffic, police say.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Canyon County Wednesday evening. 

The crash happened at 6:43 p.m. on Victory Road just west of Robinson Road.

According to Idaho State Police, the 53-year-old man was riding west on Victory Road when he attempted to pass a car in front of him. 

At the same time, a westbound Volvo sedan in front of the car the motorcycle rider was passing made a left turn just past Robinson Road. The motorcycle crashed into the turning Volvo.

The rider, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, police said. 

The Volvo's driver, a 75-year-old man from Nampa, was unhurt. 

Victory Road was closed for about two hours after the wreck. The collision remains under investigation. 

