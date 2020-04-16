Motorcycle rider treated for 'life-threatening' injuries after Boise crash

Police the rider and the driver of another vehicle were both speeding when the rider lost control and crashed.

BOISE, Idaho — A motorcycle rider was taken to a Boise hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after he lost control of the bike and crashed, police said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Emerald and Hartman streets.

According to Boise Police, the motorcycle rider and the driver of another vehicle were traveling west on Emerald at a high rate of speed when the adult male rider lost control and crashed.

The injured man was taken to nearby Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The other driver and multiple witnesses immediately stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

Emerald Street was closed for a time but has since reopened.