MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police believe that driving while texting is the cause behind a car versus motorcycle crash Monday.

Around noon, police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of Eagle Road, near St. Luke’s hospital.

Sgt. Stacy Arnold says the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped in traffic when he was rear-ended by a Toyota Corolla. He says it appears the driver was texting on his phone and looked up too late. Police estimate the car was going 30 to 35 mph when it hit the bike.

RELATED: Police: Third person dies from injuries in Highway 21 crash

The motorcycle rider was treated and released from the hospital and police say he is doing well.

Arnold said this accident could have been avoided if the Toyota driver had put down his phone and paid attention to the road. He was cited for inattentive driving.