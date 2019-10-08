CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash between a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle that happened near Highway 20 and Kcid Road in Canyon County on Friday night.

Police say the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. when 20-year-old Alexis Wilson of Caldwell was driving the Ford Escape westbound on Highway 20 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic when attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Kcid Road. When Wilson tried to make the turn, they crashed into the motorcycle, driven by Michael Yeomans, 28, of Boise.

Yeomans attempted to avoid the crash but still collided with the Ford Escape. He was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

Yeomans was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, investigators say. Officials did not release how serious his injuries are or what his current status is.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

