x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Motorcycle rider dies after being hit by pickup truck near Council

Idaho State Police say the rider had crashed and landed in the roadway just before he was struck.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police

COUNCIL, Idaho — One man died after a crash in Adams County Wednesday night. 

The wreck happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 95 eight miles north of Council.

According to Idaho State Police, 48-year-old Jonathan Yorgason of Middleton was riding south on a Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed in the road. Yorgason was thrown off his motorcycle and landed in the roadway, where he was struck by a southbound Nissan Frontier driven by 28-year-old Jefferson Davis of Council.

Yorgason died from his injuries at the scene of the wreck.  

The highway was blocked in both directions for more than four hours. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

RELATED: 84-year-old woman and a child die in head-on crash near Filer

RELATED: Middleton bicyclist dies after a teen driver crashed into him

RELATED: Man involved in North Idaho helicopter crash dies