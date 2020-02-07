Motorcycle rider dies after being hit by pickup truck near Council

COUNCIL, Idaho — One man died after a crash in Adams County Wednesday night.
The wreck happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 95 eight miles north of Council.
According to Idaho State Police, 48-year-old Jonathan Yorgason of Middleton was riding south on a Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed in the road. Yorgason was thrown off his motorcycle and landed in the roadway, where he was struck by a southbound Nissan Frontier driven by 28-year-old Jefferson Davis of Council.
Yorgason died from his injuries at the scene of the wreck.
The highway was blocked in both directions for more than four hours. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.