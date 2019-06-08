CALDWELL, Idaho — A motorcycle rider died Monday night when he crashed into a semi truck on Interstate 84.

The collision happened near Exit 29 in Caldwell just before 10 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Eric Hauser of Caldwell was riding west when he ran into the back of a semi-trailer being pulled by 57-year-old Henry Boswell of Meridian.

Hauser was wearing a helmet, but died from his injuries at the scene. Boswell was unhurt.

Westbound I-84 was blocked for about half an hour after the wreck, then partially blocked for two more hours.

The crash remains under investigation.