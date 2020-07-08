Utah man killed in crash near Lowman

Police say a motorcycle rider crossed over the centerline and was hit by an oncoming car.

LOWMAN, Idaho — A motorcycle rider died Thursday in a crash north of Lowman.

The wreck happened at 1:48 p.m. on Idaho 21.

According to Idaho State Police, 63-year-old Timothy R. Blair of West Valley, Utah was riding south on 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane.

Blair's motorcycle was struck by an oncoming Hyundai Tucson. He was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Blair was wearing a helmet, police say. The woman driving the Tucson and the two children in her car were all wearing seatbelts.