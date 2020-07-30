Caldwell man charged after passenger killed in motorcycle crash

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to police.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Caldwell man is charged with vehicular manslaughter after a woman riding on the back of his motorcycle was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.

The wreck happened at 12:30 a.m. on Cherry Lane near Middleton Road in Canyon County.

According to Idaho State Police, 32-year-old Apollo Martinez of Caldwell was riding east on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control going around a curve. The motorcycle crashed, killing Martinez' passenger, 27-year-old Carla Rosas of Nampa.

According to investigators, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Martinez was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa for treatment. He is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the woman's death, but has not yet been booked into the Canyon County Jail.